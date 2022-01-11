MARKET NEWS

Record rain last week cost Central Vista project a day or two, not more: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Last month, the project's architectural consultant had said that the Central Vista stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate required to host the Republic Day Parade this year would be ready in time, but some facilities would be completed later.

PTI
January 11, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Representative image of Central Vista Project: (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said the record rainfall last week cost the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project "a day or two, but not more".

Last month, the project's architectural consultant had said that the Central Vista stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate required to host the Republic Day Parade this year would be ready in time, but some facilities would be completed later.

Speaking at an online event Tuesday on the ministry's month-long programme to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Puri said the programme would hopefully culminate at an event in Surat on February 4 and February 5. According to the ministry, the dates for the main event — 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization' — are tentative, considering the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country.

"I use the word hopefully because we plan, but we got the highest amount of rainfall that any day in January has witnessed in the last many years and I think my Central Vista Avenue expansion programme has probably lost a day or two, but not more," Puri said at the event.

On January 8, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in over 20 years. On January 9, the national capital had received 5.4mm of rainfall, a day after 41mm rainfall had been recorded, taking the total precipitation in the city to 63.6mm — the highest in January in 27 years.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate. Under the project, new trees would come up while parking spaces, vending areas and other facilities are being created.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new vice president's enclave.

In a statement, the HUA ministry said that the events under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), started from January 1, are witnessing overwhelming response from citizens, public representatives, community organisations, industry, academia, knowledge partners and startups among others.

The celebrations reflect five themes of AKAM vis. Freedom Struggle, Actions@75, Achievements@75, Ideas@75 and Resolve@75, the statement stated. More than 3 lakh Indian citizens are expected to participate in MoHUA's AKAM celebrations.
PTI
Tags: #central vista #Central Vista Project
first published: Jan 11, 2022 10:04 pm

