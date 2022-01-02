‘What if’ to be the buzzword for homebuyers in 2022

(Representational image) Rising input cost of construction has put a serious question mark over the feasibility of the business in a price-sensitive market.

Deepak Srivastav bought an apartment in Goa in June 2021. When work-from-home became a reality of the IT workforce, it made sense for him to shift away from the maddening Bengaluru crowd and settle in the land of sunshine and beaches. By November-end, his office decided to implement the hybrid model and he was asked to report for work twice a week.

Manish Saxena took up a new job with a US-headquartered company that had its India office in Pune. He was all set to shift from Noida but the pandemic played spoilt sport. After the two COVID-19 waves, he had almost made up his mind to buy a property in his hometown in Lucknow but he received a call from office to join work in the last week of November.

Swayed by the popular narrative of bigger homes being the need of the hour, Suresh Prabhakar bought a 3BHK apartment in Gurugram post two waves of the pandemic. He had decided to stretch his budget as he was confident that he would get a salary hike at the end of the year. As luck could have it, he had to go in for a 40% salary cut. With his debt-to-income Ratio becoming higher, all his plans went haywire. As fate had it, even the property that he had bought has depreciated and selling it is not an option.



This is the best time to buy a house



With borrowing cost at an all-time low, people are eager to buy houses



Property prices are have crashed



People need bigger houses for work-from-home



Reverse migration of talent pool is fuelling property markets in smaller cities



These real-life case studies clearly demonstrate that reality with regard to housing demand is different from what the industry narrative seems to suggest:

This industry narrative serves those stakeholders well who believe that this narrative without strong market fundamentals would result in a fairytale ending in 2022. They continue to refuse to acknowledge that 2022 is going to be the year of many “what ifs” for the prospective homebuyers.



What if I lose my job in today’s uncertain market?



What if my salary is reduced and I can’t service EMIs?



What if I buy a remote house and work-from-home comes to an end?



With inflation rising, what if my debt-to-income ratio gets into an uncomfortable zone?



What if the property prices fall, and my loan-to-value is skewed?



Buyers, too, have multiple issues to address after having learnt some tough lessons in the last two years. They continue to pose questions:

2022 may not be an easy year for the average Indian homebuyer, especially with regard to making a conscious and quick decision to buy a house. The fundamentals of the market and macroeconomic outlook indicates 2022 could turn out to be even more challenging than 2021 for more than one reason.

The rising input cost of construction has put a serious question mark over the feasibility of the business in a price-sensitive market. Many developers with thin profit margins are facing a Catch-22 situation where the input cost hike may call for price rise but the demand side is not ready to absorb the hike.

Informally, many developers admit that they are left with two uncomfortable options ahead – either to hike prices and experience slow sales or compromise with construction quality to compensate the rise in input cost. Another challenge is to attract buyers and finance their new launch projects. This could be one of the reasons that the year 2022 may witness few new launches.

Having said this, branded developers may still command market share in sales. The K-shaped recovery after Covid-19 has meant improving fortunes of leading realty brands in general and listed players in particular.

In contrast, homebuyers have become wary of smaller realty players, even if they offer competitive pricing or their projects are priced lower in the market. 2022 is expected to phase out some of these smaller struggling brands. Already, large players are taking over the small players and consolidation has set in big time.

Many developers with massive land banks and low on financial closures have realised that land banks have become a liability today. 2022 may see several real estate developers offering plotted developments and liquidate land parcels.

Reverse migration was expected to fuel the housing demand in Tier II and III cities. However, with no clarity on the long-term feasibility of work-from-home, Tier I cities are experiencing pressure on rentals as the migrant workforce has temporarily shifted to their hometowns.

Surely, an interesting year with many ‘what ifs’!