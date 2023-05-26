China's housing crisis strikes again

Highlights Defaults in China’s housing market are back Sales of previously owned homes in China’s largest cities show double-digit declines in April Chinese real estate giant KWG Property defaults on multiple loans Wanda Group, one of China’s oldest and largest real estate giants, is rumoured to be at risk for a debt meltdown. Property bonds and loans trading at distressed prices exceed $190 billion globally, the most this year The Chinese government had taken multiple steps to control the slide in its real estate sector....