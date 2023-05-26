English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    China's housing crisis strikes again

    To push sales, real estate developers are cutting prices but the Chinese government is penalising those who are announcing sharp cuts for fear of it disturbing the market and spreading the crisis to banks

    Shishir Asthana
    China's housing crisis strikes again

    Highlights Defaults in China’s housing market are back  Sales of previously owned homes in China’s largest cities show double-digit declines in April Chinese real estate giant KWG Property defaults on multiple loans Wanda Group, one of China’s oldest and largest real estate giants, is rumoured to be at risk for a debt meltdown.  Property bonds and loans trading at distressed prices exceed $190 billion globally, the most this year   The Chinese government had taken multiple steps to control the slide in its real estate sector....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the funding winter beginning to thaw?

      May 25, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US stock market rallies in green, office and retail property market zooms, less...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers