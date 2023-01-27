UPRERA disposes of over 88% consumer complaints, most of them against promoters

Representational image.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has disposed of more than 88 percent of the 47,000 complaints received between May 2017 and December 2022.

The authority said the disposal of complaints was highest in 2022 and most complaints came from Gautam Budh Nagar, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad districts of the state, UPRERA said in a statement on January 27.

“The highest numbers of 46,400 complaints have been registered against promoters, while about 500 complaints have been registered against allottees and about 200 complaints against agents,” it said.

Set up in May 2017, UPRERA is tasked with protecting the interests of homebuyers, bringing in transparency and ensuring speedy resolution of disputes between homebuyers and developers.

Eight districts in the national capital region (NCR) accounted for almost 76 percent of the complaints at 35,900 complaints. Of these, 31,800 were disposed of, the statement said.

From May 1, 2017 to December 31, 2022, more than 47,000 complaints were registered and 42,000 disposed of. “Thus, a total of 88.14 percent grievances of allottees have been successfully redressed,” UPRERA said.

In 2022, around 7,050 complaints were registered and 9,600 resolved, the highest number of disposal of complaints as compared to other years.

In 2021, about 8,600 complaints were registered and about 8,400 were disposed of while in 2020, about 8890 complaints were registered and about 8670 complaints were disposed of.

In 2019, about 12,600 complaints were registered and about 12,800 were disposed of.

Similarly, in 2018, about 8,300 complaints were registered and 2,500 were addressed. Only about 110 complaints were disposed of against 1,650 registered in 2017, the statement said.

About 12,800 requests for order execution, in which compliance with the final order was not done, were received. So far, 9,900 requests had been executed.

To ensure an effective mechanism of order execution, the facility of filing the request has been provided on the official website, www.up-rera.in