UP RERA rejects applications of 36 real estate projects

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has rejected applications of nearly three dozen commercial and residential real estate projects located in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Agra, Bareilly and Meerut as the concerned developers had not completed the formalities or the requisite documentation required for registration, top UP RERA officials said.

The developers are now required to reapply for RERA registration.

"As many as 36 commercial and residential projects have not been registered as they had failed to meet the standards. They had applied for registration but after scrutiny it was found that at this stage they are not fit to be registered since they had failed to fulfill formalities. In some cases the maps had not been passed and in others the land title was not in place. Once the developers complete all these formalities, they can reapply for a registration number," Rajive Kumar, Chairman, UP RERA, told Moneycontrol.

Applications of at least four commercial and 32 residential projects have been rejected. These include Tech Zone Phase 1 and Tech Zone Phase 2 projects by Ascot Projects Pvt Ltd by Ascot Projects Private Ltd located in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The reason cited by the RERA authority includes expiry of date of sanctioned letter and approved map. "The promoter was provided an opportunity for hearing twice but he was absent on both occasions," said sources in UPRERA.

Applications for Vaishno Enclave project located in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Paramount Floraville (C and F Towers) by Paramount PropBuild Pvt Ltd located in Gautam Buddha Nagar have also been rejected. "Since completion certificate for the project is not uploaded and validity of uploaded maps has expired, registration cannot be allowed," UP RERA cited as reasons for rejecting the application.

Application of another project by Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd called Paramount Golf Foreste (Oak Pine A, B, C and D Towers, has also been rejected by UPRERA on account of a valid sanction letter and layout plans not being uploaded by the promoters.

Application for Jaipuria Sunrise Greens located along NH 24 in Ghaziabad has also been rejected as the validity of the sanction letter has expired. has also been rejected Phase 2 of the same project has also been rejected on account of the promoter profile not being complete.

UP RERA has also denied registration for Supertech Golf Country GH 01, Phase I project, Supertech Golf Country GH 01 Phase II and Supertech Golf Country GH-01 Phase III projects by Supertech Township Project Limited located in Gautam Buddha Nagar as the "promoter profile was incomplete – PAN, CIN, TAN are neither provided nor uploaded on the web portal. Audited balance sheet and ITR are not uploaded. Project phase, area and location is not marked on the uploaded layout plan. Stamp of competent authority is also illegible. Uploaded sanction letter and maps are invalid. Uploaded floor plan is not approved by any of the competent authority," sources said.

A commercial project by Tulsiani and Paramjyoti Trade located in Allahabad has also been denied registration on account of incomplete promoter profile and incomplete land ownership documents. Application by Onex by Trinity Renaissance Construction located in Lucknow has also been rejected, sources said.

"All ongoing projects have to be registered. To register a project developers have to adhere to a host of formalities. When a developer applies for registration with RERA we ask for a report from the concerned development authority and only when the authority affirms that all plans are in place and all formalities have been completed, do we register the project," Balwinder Kumar, UP Rera member, told Moneycontrol.

Most of these developers were sent showcause notices to explain and complete the formalities or documentation but they failed to respond or turn up. We, therefore, decided to cancel their applications. Only after they have completed all the formalities can we reconsider their application, he adds.

It is mandatory under RERA for all projects above 500 sq m or those having over eight kitchens to register under RERA.

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) was passed by the Parliament in March, 2016. As many as 28 states and union territories have notified rules under RERA except Jammu & Kashmir (as RERA is not applicable there), six North Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim) and West Bengal has enacted its own Act I.e. Housing & Industry Regulation Act (HIRA).

