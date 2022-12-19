UP RERA imposes penalty of Rs 1.77 crore on 13 real estate developers for non-compliance with orders

Representational image.

To protect the interests of home buyers, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has imposed a penalty of more than Rs 1.77 crore on 13 real estate developers for not complying with its orders.

UP RERA, in its 111th meeting held under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar, on December 19 reviewed the status of compliance with its orders by the promoters and noted that some promoters had not complied with its orders despite the Authority having granted them sufficient time.

The Authority, using its powers under section 38/63 of the RERA Act that empowers it to penalise the promoters for non-compliance with its orders with up to 5 percent of the cost of the project, decided to impose penalty against the promoters, said UP RERA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi.

Non-compliance relates to issues like delay in handing over flats to buyers, refunds, and submission of approved maps in group housing projects.

The realtors against whom penalty has been imposed include Gardenia India (Rs 62.13 lakh), Elegant Infracon (Rs 7.93 lakh), Rudra Buildwell Projects (Rs 3.12 lakh), Unibera Developers (Rs 6,31 lakh), K V Developers (Rs 6.67 lakh), Three C Green Developers (Rs 42.40 lakh), Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructures (Rs 47,515), Antriksh Engineers (Rs 6.98 lakh), Anil Gupta (Rs 9.02 lakh), Idea Builders (Rs 6.80 lakh), Gardenia Developers AIMS (Rs 7.57 lakh) and Logix Infrastructure (Rs 9.60 lakh), UPRERA said in a statement.

The Authority has directed the promoters to submit the compliance report within 15 days and deposit the penalty amount within 30 days. Otherwise, the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue, it said in a statement.

"Uttar Pradesh RERA is continuously taking strict decisions against the insensitive promoters for the protection of the interests of the home buyers. The Authority is fully committed to protect the interests of home buyers and, for this, the Authority is taking all possible steps to regulate the real estate sector of the state according to the RERA Act," said Rajive Kumar, Chairman, UP RERA.