Tata Housing offers fixed home loan rates for buyers for a year

This festive season, Tata Housing Development Company (THDC) has announced a scheme titled 'Wow is Now' for homebuyers under which they will have to pay only 3.99 percent flat interest rate for one year and the rest would be borne by the company.

The scheme is applicable to 10 projects until November 20.

This has been considered taking a 7 percent rate of interest per annum from the bank as the maximum limit for the offer, the company said in a statement.

Under the scheme, the customer will also receive a gift voucher ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 8 lakh depending on the property, post the booking. The voucher would be issued after the payment of 10 percent and the registration of property.

The campaign is extended across 10 Tata Housing projects with ready-to-move-in (RTMI) and under construction properties across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi-NCR, and Kasauli.

“The government and the RBI have demonstrated agility by announcing a slew of measures to uplift the real estate sector, like maintaining accommodative stance on repo rate, treatment of COVID-19 period as an event of force majeure and on-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) of upto Rs 1,00,000 crore,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited.

“With this campaign, we are aiming to create a ‘WOW’ effect in the mind of our customers and are confident it will be well-received by domestic residents as well as NRIs,” he said.

“Despite the focus on online channels, the physical aspect of home buying remains a crucial element in the decision-making process. Thus, we are aiming to drive more site visits through the launch of WOW is NOW scheme and on-site zone where people can win benefits of up to INR 8 Lakh,” said Sarthak Seth, chief marketing officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited.

“Introduced as an effort to boost demand among Indian homebuyers, the scheme will certainly provide financial relief to homebuyers and make owning a home more attractive for first-time buyers as well as investors. This campaign will allow our customers to own a home by paying just 3.99 percent interest rate, which is a very progressive step by the company,” said Amit Parsuramka, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales and CRM Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited.