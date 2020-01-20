Supreme Court approves takeover of Unitech's management by Centre

In a development that will come as a relief for thousands of homebuyers, the Supreme Court on January 20 permitted the Centre to take over the management of embattled real estate firm Unitech and accepted the government's proposal to appoint former Haryana cadre IAS officer YS Malik as Chairman and Managing Director of the new board.

The apex court also approved the names proposed by the government to the new Unitech board. The government-proposed board is to supersede Unitech's existing board of directors.

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud gave two months’ time to the new board to prepare the resolution framework for completing the pending projects and place the report before the Supreme Court, sources said.

The apex court also granted moratorium of two months to the new board from any legal proceedings against the management of the firm.

The Supreme Court also said that it would appoint a retired judge to monitor the preparation of the resolution framework by the new board.

Pending further orders, moratorium against institution of proceedings against Unitech and current proceedings shall stand suspended to help the new BoD take charge. "This means that no legal proceedings against the company can take place. It is like a period of calm," legal experts said.

Existing construction to go on with the new board at liberty to give a comprehensive proposal, including in respect of existing projects.

The Centre, in its note submitted earlier to the bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had told the apex court that it is agreeable to revisit its 2017 proposal to take over the management control of Unitech Ltd and complete the stuck projects.

It had suggested the names Haryana cadre IAS officer YS Malik as Chairman and Managing Director of the board; AK Mittal, former CMD of National Buildings Construction Corporation, as director; Renu Sud Karnad, chairman of HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd, as director.

Jitu Virwani as director. He is the CMD of Bengaluru based real estate firm Embassy Group; Niranjan Hiranandani as director. He is currently the co-founder and managing director of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group; Girish Kumar Ahuja as director. He is the the Centre’s nominee director of SBI; B Sriram as director. He is former MD and CEO of IDBI Bank Ltd and former MD of SBI.

The Centre had also made it clear that it would not infuse any funds for completion of pending projects of the company.

"For the homebuyers, the order means that there will be a way forward for construction of homes to begin, the board will examine all options to ensure that construction takes place. The money will come from monetization of assets. Money will come from homebuyers in accordance with their builder buyer agreements. The court also suggested to the UOI to consider the stressed fund," legal experts said.

Hiranandani told Moneycontrol that he would want the interim report to be ready within 30 days so that work can begin in 60 days.

"The idea is to hit the ground running by getting an interim report ready within 30 days. I think we will be able to start with 50% to 60% of the projects very quickly," he said.

Asked about liquidity issues, he said: "If there is a need, we may apply for the stressed fund."

"We thank SC for finally doing what was required to be done to safeguard homebuyers' interests. The good news is that assets of Unitech are more than liabilities even today as per Govt of India. So, no homebuyer should worry now, all will get refund or a home," said Vivek Tyagi, President, All India Association of Unitech Homebuyers.

The Supreme Court on December 18, 2019, had asked the government to look into the possibility of it taking over the Unitech Group and complete the pending housing projects to protect the interest of over 30,000 homebuyers. The court’s direction followed the submission of the forensic auditor's report that said that the embattled firm and its directors had siphoned off almost half of the homebuyers' money.

Audit firm Grant Thornton's report on the Unitech group and its subsidiary firms had said that thousands of crores of rupees of homebuyers' money was diverted for purposes other than construction and some of the funds were parked in offshore tax havens like Cyprus.

In an interim report, the audit firm had said that as many as 30,000 homebuyers had deposited around Rs 14,270 crore with the company while booking flats in 74 projects across the country but Rs 5,063 crore was not utilised for construction and another Rs 2,393 crore was not traceable.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah had then asked the Centre to suspend all directors of the group and replace them with independent directors to manage the affairs of the firm. It had asked attorney general K K Venugopal to inform the central authority concerned to take action.

The apex court had on January 23, 2019, refused to grant bail to the Chandra brothers. It said they had not complied with the October 30, 2017 order which asked them to deposit Rs 750 crore with the court registry by December 31, 2017. The court had directed the trial court which is seized of the criminal case against the Unitech promoters to proceed expeditiously in the trial.

The Chandras sought bail on the ground that they were complying with the apex court order and had deposited around Rs 481 crore till now.

On December 7, 2018, the apex court has directed a forensic audit of Unitech Ltd and its sister concerns and subsidiaries by Samir Paranjpe, Partner, Forensic and Investigation Services in M/s Grant Thornton India.