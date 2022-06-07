Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 21: Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

Supertech twin towers.

Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said on June 7 that the Supertech twin towers will be demolished on August 21, seven days ahead of the Supreme Court's deadline of August 28. The CEO also said that the authority has asked Edifice Engineering to submit a structural audit report by June 30.

"We asked them to demolish the twin towers on August 21 while the Supreme Court has said by August 28. We decided to do it on August 21 just to have a buffer of one week. A few compliances were pending from their (Edifice) side. We have asked them to submit a structural audit report for the affected portion by June 30. The insurance cover will be finalised by June 20," Maheshwari told Moneycontrol.

She also said that Edifice Engineering has been asked to put up barricades and submit their post demolition debris management plan by June 30.

"Water logging issues were there. I have asked my team to look into it and sort the issue out. We discussed safety concerns of the residents and concerns from other departments, the environmental plan and debris management plan among other issues," said the Noida CEO.

Emerald Court RWA vice-president SK Sharma, who was present in the meeting held on June 7 by CEO Maheshwari, said that the Apartments Owners Association raised their concerns during the meeting.

"They are claiming that the demolition will be safe and even we hope so but no one has seen the future. If there is any weakness in the structure, then it should be tested first. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) had said in its first meeting that pre-demolition and post-demolition structural analysis would be done. The Edifice did not do structural analysis and only did videography (of the test blast). Today, the Noida CEO gave strict instructions for the pre-demolition structural audit of the towers. There will be an audit post-demolition as well. If any weakness was found during the pre-audit, then that will be taken care of," said Sharma.

Edifice Engineering Partner Utkarsh Mehta, office-bearers of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) and senior Noida officials were present during the meeting.

The residents of Emerald Court have complained of dust pollution and several other issues. While the Emerald Court has 11 towers, two of them - Aster 2 and Aster 3 - are just around nine metres away from the twin towers.