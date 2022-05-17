English
    Supertech Twin Towers demolition case: SC agrees to grant extension until August 28

    Demolition company informs the apex court that the building is sturdier than anticipated.

    Moneycontrol News
    The Mumbai-based Edifice to bring down Supertech's twin towers (File image of the twin towers)

    The Supreme Court on May 17 agreed to grant three months extension for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers project in Noida. At the request of the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, the apex court has granted time until August 28, 2022.

    The demolition agency informed the apex court that it carried out test blasts on April 10 and that the demolition cannot be completed by May 22 as the twin towers' structures are stronger than was anticipated.

    The test blast was carried out on April 10 to determine the exact quantity of explosives needed to bring down the two 40-storeyed buildings in Noida that were declared illegal by the Supreme Court in August last year.

    (This is a breaking story, please check back for details)



    first published: May 17, 2022 03:21 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.