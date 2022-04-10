Test blast at Supertech Twin Towers conducted

Mumbai-based Edifice to bring down Supertech's twin towers (File image of the twin towers)

A test explosion was conducted on April 10 at 2:30 pm at the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida sector 93 A by Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions roped in by the Noida Authority to demolish the illegal structures.

The test blast was carried out to determine the exact quantity of explosives needed to bring down the two 40-storeyed buildings in Noida that were declared illegal by the Supreme Court in August last year.

The low intensity blast lasted less than five seconds and residents of the surrounding areas did not have to be evacuated but had been advised to stay indoors.

This test explosion was conducted on two floors. A total of six pillars were used for the test blast. Five of the pillars were in basement and one on the 14th floor.

Solar Explosives of Nagpur has supplied the explosives required for the test blast. The explosives that were stored in a magazine in Palwal, 100 km away from the site, arrived in the morning at 8 am on April 10, Utkarsh Mehta, a partner with Edifice Engineering, told Moneycontrol.

Sources said that besides partner at Edifice Utkarsh Mehta, Joe Brinkmann, the managing director of Jet Demolition and safety head Marthinus Botha were present. Jet Demolition is Edifice’s joint venture partner that has prepared the blast design. Officials from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) were also present.

Additionally, teams from the Noida authority, Supertech Group, pollution department were also present near the site. Ambulances and fire tenders were also on standby at the site.

After the blast, a report will be prepared within a week. This will include details related to the quantity of explosives that will be required for the final demolition of the twin towers next month.

A local advisory issued by the firms earlier said the test blast would take place at 2.30 pm. During this period, all residents are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies, it said. Traffic will also be suspended for 30 minutes (From 2.15pm to 2.45pm) as the area will be cordoned off by the local police. The test blast will take place on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures, said the advisory.

The purpose of the test explosion is to optimise the quantity of explosives to be used for the actual demolition on May 22. An estimated 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives may be required, but the final quantity will be ascertained after the test blast.

The entire concept behind conducting a test blast is to optimise the use of explosives – not use too much for it to fly all over nor use too less so that the building does not come down at all. The test blast is being conducted in the basement and the 14th floor on only one column. There will be no dust, just a noise that you may hear at 2:30 pm on April 10 similar to the sound of crackers on Diwali day. Nothing will fly out, no residents will be evacuated. Our only request is that nobody should be seen loitering around,” Utkarsh Mehta, a partner with Edifice Engineering had told Moneycontrol.

Edifice Engineering is the company selected by the Noida Authority and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, to demolish the towers in collaboration with Jet Demolition from South Africa. Experts have also been monitoring the vibrations.

“As far as quantum of debris is concerned, only about 5 cubic metre of concrete will be displaced which is exactly about half a truck for the test blast. As of now, we are collecting the debris which has accumulated after we demolished the external and internal walls and we will be utilizing it to be used as berms to arrest the impact of vibration on the ground. As of now no debris will be sent out of the site. We are measuring the vibrations from an academic as well as safety purposes. For the final blast, debris will be disposed of as per the Construction and Demolition. Waste Management Rules, 2016,” he told Moneycontrol.

A berm is a level space, shelf, or raised barrier separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope.

The entire demolition exercise – the test blast and the final blast will cost around Rs 20 crore, he added.

Supertech, the builder, will bear the expenses of the demolition.

The Supreme Court said on August 31, 2021, that the twin towers must be demolished within three months for violating regulations on the minimum distance to be maintained between buildings.





