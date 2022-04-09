English
    Noida Twin Towers test blast on April 10: You will only hear a cracker sound like on Diwali day

    The purpose of the test explosion is to optimise the quantity of explosives to be used for the actual demolition on May 22. An estimated 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives may be required.

    Vandana Ramnani
    April 09, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

    Before the actual demolition scheduled for May 22, a test blast will be carried out on April 10 to determine the exact quantity of explosives needed to bring down the two 40-storeyed buildings in Noida that were declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

    Demolition experts will be conducting the test explosion of the Supertech twin towers in Noida at 2:30 pm.

    The purpose of the test explosion is to optimise the quantity of explosives to be used for the actual demolition on May 22. An estimated 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives may be required, but the final quantity will be ascertained after the test blast.

    It is important not to use too many explosives, which will cause debris to disperse all over. Equally, under-utilisation of explosives may result in the building not collapsing. The test explosion is needed to optimise and be sure of the exact quantity of explosives to be used.

    This test explosion will be conducted on two floors. Columns have been selected in the basement and on the 14th floor. Two to three layers of wired mesh will be wrapped around the columns, filled with explosives. Geo-textile fabric will be laid on the ground to stop debris from dispersing in an uncontrolled manner.

    The test explosion will be a 10-minute activity and residents of the surrounding areas won’t have to be evacuated.

    “We are building approximately 8,800 poles where these explosives will be charged. The entire concept behind conducting a test blast is to optimise the use of explosives – not use too much for it to fly all over nor use too less so that the building does not come down at all. The test blast is being conducted in the basement and the 14th floor on only one column. There will be no dust, just a noise that you may hear at 2:30 pm on April 10 similar to the sound of crackers on Diwali day. Nothing will fly out, no residents will be evacuated. Our only request is that nobody should be seen loitering around,” Utkarsh Mehta, a partner with Edifice Engineering told Moneycontrol.

    Edifice Engineering is the company selected by the Noida Authority and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, to demolish the towers in collaboration with Jet Demolition from South Africa. Experts are also monitoring the vibrations. A team from Chennai is flying in on April 9.

    “As far as quantum of debris is concerned, only about 5 cubic metre of concrete will be displaced which is exactly about half a truck for the test blast. As of now, we are collecting the debris which has accumulated after we demolished the external and internal walls and we will be utilizing it to be used as berms to arrest the impact of vibration on the ground. As of now no debris will be sent out of the site. We are measuring the vibrations from an academic as well as safety purposes. For the final blast, debris will be disposed of as per the Construction and Demolition. Waste Management Rules, 2016,” he told Moneycontrol.

    A berm is a level space, shelf, or raised barrier separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope.

    The entire demolition exercise – the test blast and the final blast will cost around Rs 20 crore, he added.

    Supertech, the builder, will bear the expenses of the demolition.

    The Supreme Court said on August 31, 2021, that the twin towers must be demolished within three months for violating regulations on the minimum distance to be maintained between buildings.



    first published: Apr 9, 2022 06:03 pm
