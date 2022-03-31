English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, the company that has been assigned to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93, Noida on May 22. He explains how the test blast of the twin towers will be conducted on the 10th of April and the actual demolition on the 22nd of May. Listen for more.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, the company that has been assigned to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93, Noida on May 22. He explains how the test blast of the twin towers will be conducted on the 10th of April and the actual demolition on the 22nd of May. Listen for more.

    Mehta tells us that the test blast will be conducted to assess the exact quantum of explosives that will be required for the final blast. It will be a 10-minute activity that will not require evacuation of residents from the surrounding buildings. The explosives would be stored in a magazine located 100 km away in Palwal, he tells Moneycontrol.

    For the final blast scheduled for May 22, Mehta says that there would be a pre-defined evacuation zone and impact cushions will be installed to contain the vibrations. “Dates may change if we are not fully prepared,” he says, adding “as of now it is May 22 and we are working towards it.”

    On the environment front, he says that while dust and noise are being monitored at regular levels, the biggest challenge is the dust cloud that may occur on the day of the final explosion.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We are going in for an insurance of almost Rs 100 crore for any damages,” he says. There would also be drones to capture the final demolition.

    “The world would be watching this engineering feat. It would be among the top three demolitions in the world,” he signs off.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Podcast #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 09:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.