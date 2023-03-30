Skootr leases over 1 lakh sqft office space in Noida's Max Square

Skootr Palace Park will have private offices, meeting rooms, lounge area and garden café. (Representative image)

Premium managed office space operator Skootr has leased over 1 lakh square feet across two floors of Max Square in Noida, the company said in a statement.

The workspace, called ‘Skootr Palace Park’, will include private offices, a managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, an executive suite, dialogue chambers, wellness centre, lounge area and garden café. It aims to cater to large multinational clients wanting customised office space, the company said in a statement on March 30.

Also Read: Bank of China leases office space in Mumbai for 5 yrs at starting monthly rent of Rs 46.3 lakh

Ankit Jain, Director and Co-Founder, Skootr, said that demand for leasing has increased due to a gradual acceleration in the return to office work. As a result, the office sector has made a spectacular recovery from its pandemic lows, and recorded its second-highest leasing activity ever.

“Skootr is looking to invest Rs 150 crore to expand the managed office portfolio to 5 lakh square feet in the North India market in the current financial year. As the segment continues to evolve to meet occupier requirements, we intend to pursue further expansion in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore [sic], and Chennai. Additionally, we aim to enter the markets of Mumbai and Pune in 2023,” Jain said in the statement.

“Skootr invested Rs 100 crore to expand its portfolio in Hyderabad in 2022. This year looks promising for the industry overall and Skootr expects to grow over 15 lakh square feet with a total investment of Rs 500 core pan India,” the statement added.

However, when contacted, Max Estates, did not comment on the deal.

Also Read: Google has leased over 29 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru over six deals

Managed office spaces offer a flexible and hassle-free option that can help businesses to focus on their core operations while leaving office management to a third-party provider.