Salman Khan rents out Bandra West apartment for three years at Rs 1.5 lakh a month

The 1,318 sq ft apartment located in the Shiv Asthan Heights building comes with three parking spaces.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has leased out a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of around Rs 1.5 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on February 16.

The tenant has paid a deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh. The rent for the first year is Rs 1.5 lakh per month, and will increase to Rs 1.57 lakh in the second year and Rs 1.65 lakh in the third year, the document showed.

Queries have been emailed to the actor.

In September 2021, the actor had put his other apartment in the same complex in Mumbai on rent for Rs 95,000 per month, documents accessed by Zapkey.com had shown.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on December 6, 2021. The tenure of the agreement was 33 months, documents had showed. The 758 sq ft apartment is located on the 14th floor.

In 2022, Khan had leased an area of 27,650 sq ft spread over four floors to TNSI Retail Private Limited, a subsidiary of Future Retail Limited, in Mumbai at a rent of around Rs 89.6 lakh per month for two years. The lease for the commercial property in the financial capital’s Santacruz West area was renewed on September 5.

In 2021, the actor through Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited had renewed a rent agreement for a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show. The duplex is on the 17th and 18th floors of Maqba Heights. The owners are Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, the documents showed.