Salman Khan rents Mumbai apartment for Rs 95,000 per month

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has put his apartment in Mumbai on rent for Rs 95,000 per month, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The leave and license agreement was registered on December 6. The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed.

The apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai. The 758-sq ft unit is located on the 14th floor.

A deposit of Rs 2.85 lakh has been paid by the tenant Ayush Dua. The agreement also has a 5% escalation clause built into it.

There was no response from the actor's office.

In August, Khan had renewed a rent agreement for a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month for a period of three years. Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited had renewed the rent agreement for a duplex on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra's Maqba Heights. The owners are Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, according to documents.

The lease agreement for the apartment was registered on August 30, 2021. The leave and license agreement commenced March 1, 2020, they showed.

The actor recently unveiled $GARI, India’s first social crypto-token launched by micro-content, short video application Chingari. He also tied up with the app as a brand ambassador for its NFT marketplace, announcing his foray into the booming non-fungible token space.