Proposed Rithala-Narela metro corridor may be extended up to Kundli in Haryana: DMRC

The proposal is to extend the presently operational Shaheed Sthal-Rithala Red Line corridor to Kundli via Narela.

The proposed Rithala-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro may be extended up to Kundli in Haryana to provide additional connectivity to the neighbouring state. A revised detailed project report of the project is likely to be submitted by the end of July, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) noted.

It said that if approved, it will be Delhi Metro’s fourth expansion into Haryana after the Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh).

Also Read: Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project submitted to YEIDA, UP government for approval

“The revision of the route alignment including station planning for all the stations has been done. The topographical survey, traffic survey, environment impact assessment study for the extended portion from Narela to Kundli (5 km length) are in progress. The revised Detailed Project Report for Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor is expected to be submitted by the end of this month. The DPR after finalisation will be submitted to the government for approval,” DMRC said in a statement on July 11.

The proposal is to extend the presently operational Shaheed Sthal-Rithala Red Line corridor to Kundli via Narela. If approved, the length of the entire corridor will become 27.31 kilometres, comprising 22 stations. While 26.339 kilometres will be elevated, about 0.89 kilometre will be at grade (ground level). Of the 22 stations, 21 will be elevated and one will be at grade, it said.

The proposed stations on this corridor are Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 3, 4, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh Village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathpur.

The Delhi Development Authority’s latest housing scheme includes more than 3,500 flats in Narela. This enhanced connectivity to Narela and other areas will immensely help residents of these new residential colonies. In the past also, DMRC’s expansion to Dwarka had boosted the connectivity to the sub-city.

Such an extension would also connect this region with the already operational Red Line, which goes all the way up to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, covering important locations in central and east Delhi.