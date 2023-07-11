Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project submitted to YEIDA, UP government for approval

Jewar International Airport (Image for representational purpose)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the Greater Noida Knowledge Park-2 - New Delhi section, to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The DPR has suggested around seven stations between Knowledge Park-2 and the New Delhi metro station, officials privy to the project said.

They also said that the DPR had been submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government for its review and final approval. YEIDA has been entrusted with the task of connecting the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar with the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi through a high-speed metro to facilitate fast commute between the two airports.

The DPR for the Jewar Airport and Knowledge Park-2 section has already been submitted to the state government for approval.

“The DPR for Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi section has been submitted 5-6 days back. We have also sent this DPR to the state government for approval. The DPR has suggested seven metro stations between Knowledge Park-2 and New Delhi. We will wait for the government’s approval and directions for further advancement on the project,” Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA, told Moneycontrol.

Officials said the final decision on the number of stations and the funding pattern will be taken by the government only. They, however, did not divulge information about the proposed locations for the seven metro stations.

One of the spokespersons of the DMRC, which has prepared the report, confirmed that the DPR has been submitted to the YEIDA.

YEIDA officials said some of the proposed stations may include the Botanical Garden, and Akshardham.

The 72-km metro corridor is likely to be developed in two parts – 35.64 km from Jewar to Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida, and 36.36 km from Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi, from where commuters can take the existing Airport Express Line.

The first phase of the Jewar airport is likely to become operational by the end of September 2024 and as per YEIDA estimates, nearly 5 million passengers are expected on the first day at the Noida International Airport.