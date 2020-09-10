Noida’s Aqua Line to resume full-fledged operations from September 12

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC)’s Aqua Line connecting Noida and Greater Noida is all set to resume full-fledged operations from September 12 after almost five months.

This means that NMRC will run as per the time-table and schedule that was being followed for the Aqua Line before the lockdown.

Aqua Line services resumed on September 7. The Metro services are currently on from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm at an interval of 15 minutes.

“The ridership of the Aqua Line has seen a steady increase since the first day of resuming operations. From approximately 600 passengers on the first day it has crossed 1000 passengers on Day 3,” said Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC.

From September 12, NMRC will operate its metro train services from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. The services on Sundays will begin from 8 am till 10 pm. The trains will run at an interval of 7.5 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, officials said.

Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day.

Only one entry and exit gate will be opened at the following stations: Sector – 101, Sector- 81, NSEZ, Sector-83, Sector -137, Sector-142, Sector-143, Sector – 144, Sector - 145, Sector - 146, Sector - 147, Sector -148, Alpha -1, Delta – 1 and GNIDA Office, they said.

The stations where both entry and exit gates will be kept open are: Sector – 51, Sector –50, Sector –76, KP-II, Pari chowk, Depot Station. Stations falling in containment zones will be closed and trains will not stop at these stations. This information will be communicated to the public through public notices, announcements and on the NMRC website and Mobile App.

The Parking facility is also available at the following 10 stations: Sector – 51, Sector –76, Sector – 101, Sector- 81, Sector -137, Sector-142, KP-II, Pari Chowk, Alpha -1 and Delta – 1.

To facilitate last mile connectivity for commuters, free e-rickshaws are available between Sector 51 station of NMRC’s Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of DMRC’s Blue Line. The facility is also available on payment basis at Sector 137 and Sector 142 metro stations.