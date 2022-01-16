Mumbai-based Edifice to bring down Supertech's twin towers in Noida

(File image of the twin towers)

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering is expected to get the job to bring down two residential towers at Supertech's Emerald Court Society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, almost five months after the Supreme Court ordered their demolition.

The towers—Apex and Ceyane—were found to be built in violation of law and declared unauthorised. The Noida Authority has approved Edifice Engineering’s proposal, which it got examined by the experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.

"We have gone through the proposal of the demolition agency and have got their action plan vetted by CBRI before giving out final approval. Supertech Limited has been asked to issue a work order to them at the earliest," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the two towers in August 2021.

Earlier this month, the court, hearing petitions from homeowners who had not got the refund, said it was dismayed that its order to demolish the towers within three months of the decision had not been carried out.

Supertech had issued a letter of intent to Edifice but the work order is on hold due to some financial matter between the two sides.

"We have been informed that our action plan has been approved and have received the letter of intent," said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice.

"We have started out homework and will mobilise manpower and heavy machinery to the site once we get the formal work order and advance payment."