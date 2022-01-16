MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Mumbai-based Edifice to bring down Supertech's twin towers in Noida

The Noida Authority has cleared a proposal by the Mumbai-based company to bring down the two towers and has asked Supertech to issue a work order at the earliest

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
(File image of the twin towers)

(File image of the twin towers)

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering is expected to get the job to bring down two residential towers at Supertech's Emerald Court Society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, almost five months after the Supreme Court ordered their demolition.

The towers—Apex and Ceyane—were found to be built in violation of law and declared unauthorised. The Noida Authority has approved Edifice Engineering’s proposal, which it got examined by the experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.

"We have gone through the proposal of the demolition agency and have got their action plan vetted by CBRI before giving out final approval. Supertech Limited has been asked to issue a work order to them at the earliest," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the two towers in August 2021.

Earlier this month, the court, hearing petitions from homeowners who had not got the refund, said it was dismayed that its order to demolish the towers within three months of the decision had not been carried out.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Supreme Court directs Supertech to return money to homebuyers of Noida Twin Towers by Jan 17 or face jail

Supertech had issued a letter of intent to Edifice but the work order is on hold due to some financial matter between the two sides.

Also Read: Demolition of Noida’s Twin Towers may take more than six months

"We have been informed that our action plan has been approved and have received the letter of intent," said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice.

"We have started out homework and will mobilise manpower and heavy machinery to the site once we get the formal work order and advance payment."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Emerald Court #Noida Authority #Supertech #Supertech demolition #Supreme Court
first published: Jan 16, 2022 11:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.