Demolition of Noida’s Twin Towers may take more than 6 months 

The Supreme Court in August ordered the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers - Apex and Ceyane, which are part of Supertech's Emerald Court Project in Noida. (File image of the twin towers)

An engineering firm selected by Supertech Group to bring down the Emerald Court twin towers shared a detailed plan about the demolition exercise in a meeting with the Noida Authority on December 16 and said that it may take more than six months for the entire exercise to be completed, sources told Moneycontrol.

"A detailed presentation was made to the Noida Authority regarding the demolition of the twin towers. It may take more than six months to complete the entire exercise," sources said.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering that was recommended for the demolitions last month by Supertech gave a presentation at the Noida Authority today. Officials from the Noida Authority, three members of the residents’ welfare association of Emerald Court and an expert representing the Central Building and Research Institute (CBRI) were present at the meeting that lasted around one-and-half hours, sources told Moneycontrol.

Sources, who attended the meeting, said that the engineering firm Edifice has said that it may take three months to demolish the Twin Towers and another three-and-a-half months to remove the debris from the site.

The company was also involved in the demolition of the Kochi buildings. A case study presented by the company had shown how a 108-metre-high building in South Africa was brought down safely through implosion although it had clearance of 7.8 metres from the nearest structure, sources said. In the Emerald Court matter, the nearest building that is inhabited is 9 metres away.

Experts from the Central Building and Research Institute (CBRI) will go through the plans that will be submitted by the the engineering firm. The Supreme Court had asked the Authority to keep the CBRI in loop to ensure the demolition took place in a safe manner.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers which had come up in violation of building bylaws. It had set a three-month time line for the demolition, which ended on November 30.

The case pertained to realty firm Supertech constructing two 40-storey towers illegally in its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops in the towers.

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court. The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered the demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

In October, the Supertech Group has informed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) that it would require more than the stipulated three months time to demolish its two multi-storey illegal towers in the city.

The real estate group had cited opinion of top experts it had hired for reviewing the demolition plan of the two under-construction tower in sector 93A of Noida and would seek further time extension from Supreme Court for safe demolition.

The Supreme Court, on October 4, dismissed Supertech's application to save one of the two 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida, that were ordered to be razed over grave illegalities on August 31.

Supertech had approached the Supreme Court to stop the demolition, saying that it has an alternative plan that could save several crores of rupees from going waste and also prove to be “beneficial for the environment”.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict in August and the Uttar Pradesh government's directions, NOIDA has also initiated action in the case and lodged an FIR against 26 of its own officials, including those retired, four directors of Supertech Group and two architects.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court hearing on the twin tower demolition case that was to take place on December 16 has been adjourned to January 12, 2022.