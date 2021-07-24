Moneycontrol Area Watch: Connectivity, established developers and choice of affordable to premium homes elevate sectors along the Dwarka Expressway

Representational image of construction in Delhi-NCR. The Dwarka Expressway has become one of the more sought-after new residential destinations in Delhi-NCR because of its strategic location and hassle-free connectivity to IGI Airport, Southern Peripheral Road, and National Highway No. 8 (NH8).

If you are planning to invest in or own a residential property in Delhi-NCR, projects along the Dwarka Expressway, connecting Delhi and Gurugram, can be an option. You can easily get 2 bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK), 3BHK, 4BHK, independent villas or penthouses, at better prices than in new Gurugram or Dwarka sub-city of Delhi. There are ready-to-move in apartments as well as those under construction. Developers are offering a host of incentives, including attractive payment plans.

Owning an apartment in any of the projects along the Dwarka Expressway is looking promising, with the elevated expressway slated be ready by next year. The expressway is being developed as part of the Central government's flagship Bharatmala Project with an estimated cost of Rs 8,662 crore.

The upcoming Diplomatic Enclave in Dwarka, Delhi, is expected to further boost the growth of real estate developments along the stretch. The expressway originates at Shiv Murti on NH8 and terminates near Kherki Daula toll Plaza.

DWARKA EXPRESSWAY

The expressway is 29 km long and connects Dwarka in Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana. Almost 18.9 km of the road is in Haryana and 10.1 km in Delhi.

It has caught the fancy of homebuyers as the region promises better access to major social infrastructure developments, educational institutions, health care facilities, and entertainment areas in the vicinity.

Once it’s complete, this expressway project is likely to impact real estate in Delhi, Gurugram, and surrounding areas. It has also given a strong fillip to the special economic zones (SEZs) coming up in the vicinity.

There are scores of MNCs and large domestic companies in Gurugram. The companies and their highly paid employees are major growth drivers for real estate, especially the luxury housing segment, along this 29 km long expressway. Besides, there are SEZs coming up in the neighbourhood.

This is one of the reasons several prominent names in the luxury housing segment have launched projects along the expressway.

PROMINENT RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS IN THE LOCALITY

Dwarka Expressway has real estate properties by some leading developers like DLF Ltd, Tata Housing, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Mahindra LifeSpaces, Experion Developers, M3M India, Alpha Corp, Krisumi Corporation and Vatika. There's a blend of residential and commercial developments.

THE CONNECTIVITY

Dwarka-Gurgaon Link Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), is 29 km long, and it connects Dwarka, Delhi, and Gurugram. The inauguration of this urban expressway in 2022 is set to check many boxes for the realty segment.

The expressway will reduce congestion and air pollution by diverting over 60 per cent of traffic from NH8.

It has proximity to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP). It will provide fast access to the IGI Airport. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is linked to the Dwarka Expressway and extends seamless connectivity to the Golf Course Extension Road, NH8, and the Gurugram-Sohna Road. It has also given a strong fillip to SEZs coming up near it.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to start redevelopment soon from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, which includes the stretch from NH8 and Dwarka Expressway and also include widening of the roads from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Dwarka Expressway. The project is being developed by GMDA and NHAI together.

The region is also expected to have good connectivity through the metro-rail corridor. The commercial belt, institutional belt and IT office spaces of Gurugram are in proximity to the expressway.

The eight-lane expressway, which is currently under construction, will provide seamless travel between Sector 22 of Dwarka in Delhi and Kherki Daula in Gurugram, Haryana. Sectors 84, 88, 88A, 88B, 37C, 37D, and 99 to 113 are along the expressway.

Experts and realtors are of the view that Dwarka Expressway is fast becoming one of the major hotspots for residential housing in Delhi-NCR. Presence of a large number of large companies and SEZs in Gurugram has made the region popular among people who want a house for living or simply for investment purposes.

One can choose to buy a flat or live on rent if he or she works in Udyog Vihar or CyberCity, or have an office along NH48, Infotech Centre, Platinum Tower, Unitech Infospace, or Building Candor Techspace.

There are several schools in the vicinity, and more will come up as the area develops.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO BUY A FLAT HERE

Well, the prices differ from project to project and sector to sector. Just to give an idea, a prominent developer is offering a 915 sq ft 2BHK flat for Rs 70 lakh onwards and 1,215 sq ft 2BHK for 90 lakh onwards in Sector 102. The developer is selling a 1,692 sq ft 3BHK apartment for Rs 1.25 crore onwards and a larger 3BHK (1,852 sq ft) for Rs 1.35 crore onwards.

A 2BHK flat can be rented for as low as Rs 7,000 per month and a 4BHK for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000.