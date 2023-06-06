English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    MahaRERA allows large real estate agencies to self-train staff for appearing in RERA exam

    Agencies with at least 500 full-time employees who interact with homebuyers and possess strong in-house training capacity will be allowed to self-train staff.

    Moneycontrol News
    In Maharashtra alone, there are more than 39,000 registered real estate agents.

    In Maharashtra alone, there are more than 39,000 registered real estate agents.

    The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has allowed institutional real estate consulting firms to self-train staff for appearing in the regulator’s competency examination. MahaRERA said corporate real estate agents having at least 500 employees on the payroll will be eligible to self-train staff to take the MahaRERA exam.

    Hitherto, MahaRERA has been allowing selected empanelled institutions to train real estate staff.

    Through a January 10, 2023 order, the regulator made it mandatory for real estate staff to be trained for the competency examination because they are the major bridge between developers and homebuyers.

    What did the MahaRERA order say? 

    "Large real estate agent organisations have requested that they have strong in-house training capacity to internally train their employees/staff who interact with home buyers/allottees on the MahaRERA prescribed curriculum. In view of above, corporate reaI estate agents that meet mentioned criteria may be considered as eligible for providing MahaRERA prescribed real estate agent training," said MahaRERA in an order dated June 02, 2023.

    Related stories

    Also read: 95 percent of real estate agents clear competency exam conducted by MahaRERA

    MahaRERA has listed six conditions that large organisations have to meet for self-training their staff. They include a condition requiring that they must have at least 500 full-time employees who interact with homebuyers, must possess strong in-house training capacity, and experience in training their employees.


    Also read: Read how SM Malde, 74-year-old real estate agent from Mumbai, becomes oldest candidate to clear MahaRERA exam

    In Maharashtra alone, more than 39,000 registered real estate agents need to undergo training and sit for the examination to have their registration renewed.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Maharera #News #Real Estate #real estate agents #RERA
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 01:20 pm