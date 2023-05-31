95 percent of real estate agents clear competency exam conducted by MahaRERA

There are around 39,000 MahaRERA-registered real estate agents in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has announced that 95 percent of real estate agents who appeared for a competency exam conducted by it on May 20 have cleared the test. According to the data, 405 real estate agents out of 423 — the first such batch — cleared the examination.

The assessment has been made mandatory by Maharashtra, on the ground that real estate agents are an important bridge between homebuyers and developers.

Mandatory training

Of the 457 candidates expected, 423 appeared for the examination on May 20, at 10 locations, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune, MahaRERA said in a statement.

In an order dated January 10, the Authority made it mandatory for agents to undergo training and obtain the prescribed certificate of registration. About 39,000 agents will have to complete this training before September 1 and get the certificate, the MahaRERA order said.

Among the 405 successful candidates, there are 37 women candidates. Geeta Chhabria from Pune is in the joint first position by securing 90 percent with other four estate agents namely Sachin Salunkhe, Rahul Ghorpade, Abhishek Imamdar, and Pravin Pawar, MahaRERA said in the statement.

Progress reports

In an order issued on February 13, the Authority had directed real estate agents to make half-yearly progress reports public from the next financial year. In their progress reports, the agents will have to furnish information on projects where they have been designated by developers to handle sales, and other details, including transactions in a particular real estate project.

The order had stated that the half-yearly progress reports would be made available for public viewing “to enable greater transparency and citizen empowerment”. Financial details relating to the fees levied by the real estate agent against transactions will, however, be excluded.

Every MahaRERA-registered agent would have to upload half-yearly progress reports on their respective web pages, the MahaRERA order added.