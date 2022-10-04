English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Madhuri Dixit buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore

    The property, located in Indiabulls Blu project, was registered on September 28, 2022

    Vandana Ramnani
    Madhuri Dixit (Reuters)

    Madhuri Dixit (Reuters)

    Bollywood actress Madhuri Shankar Dixit has purchased an apartment in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    The property, located in Indiabulls Blu project, was registered on September 28, 2022.

    The area of the apartment located on the 53rd floor is 5,384 sq ft, the deed document showed. The apartment comes with seven car parking slots.

    The seller is Calleis Land Development Private Limited, as per the document.

    Queries sent to the actress did not elicit a response.

    Close

    In October last year, the actress had taken a house on rent for Rs 12.5 lakh per month for three years in Mumbai.

    The actress who starred in films such as Tezaab and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun had leased a property spread across 5,500 sq ft on the 29th floor of the Indiabulls Blu building located in Worli.

    The tenure of the lease was three years and come with a 5 percent escalation clause every year. A deposit of Rs 3 crore had been paid by her.
    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #Bollywood #Deal #property #Real Estate
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 05:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.