Madhuri Dixit buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore

Bollywood actress Madhuri Shankar Dixit has purchased an apartment in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property, located in Indiabulls Blu project, was registered on September 28, 2022.

The area of the apartment located on the 53rd floor is 5,384 sq ft, the deed document showed. The apartment comes with seven car parking slots.

The seller is Calleis Land Development Private Limited, as per the document.

Queries sent to the actress did not elicit a response.

In October last year, the actress had taken a house on rent for Rs 12.5 lakh per month for three years in Mumbai.

The actress who starred in films such as Tezaab and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun had leased a property spread across 5,500 sq ft on the 29th floor of the Indiabulls Blu building located in Worli.

The tenure of the lease was three years and come with a 5 percent escalation clause every year. A deposit of Rs 3 crore had been paid by her.