Real Estate

Madhuri Dixit rents apartment in Mumbai for Rs 12.5 lakh per month



Vandana Ramnani
Madhuri Dixit has paid a deposit of Rs 3 crore. (Image: ANI)

Madhuri Dixit has paid a deposit of Rs 3 crore. (Image: ANI)

Madhuri Dixit has taken a house on rent for Rs 12.5 lakh per month for three years in Mumbai, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The actress who starred in films such as Tezaab and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has leased a property spread across 5,500 sq ft on the 29th floor of the building Indiabulls Blu located in Worli, they showed.

The tenure of the lease is three years and comes with a 5 percent escalation clause every year.

A deposit of Rs 3 crore has been paid by the actress.

The property comes with five covered car parks.

The rent agreement was registered on October 26, 2021.

There was no response from the actress or her landlord Kajal Fabiani.

Local brokers said that the glass façade building has close to 300 units in the 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK categories that command a value of Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 15 crore.

About 10 floors of the Indiabulls Blue Tower B and C in Worli were reportedly owned by Rana Kapoor, with a floor plate of 5,000 to 6,000 sq ft. The price per sq ft for a residential unit is around Rs 70,000 per sq ft.

Tags: #Bollywood #Madhuri Dixit #Real Estate #rent
first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:36 pm

