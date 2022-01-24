Lodha Group to absorb up to 50% stamp duty for homebuyers until March 3

live bse live

Mumbai-based real estate developer Lodha Group will absorb up to 50% of the currently applicable stamp duty for all bookings across residential and commercial projects for completed registration on or before March 31, 2022, the company said on January 24.

The announcement aims to provide homebuyers an opportunity to take the plunge towards their dream home with 50% savings leading to a 100% joyous living experience across the world’s finest developments, it said in a statement.

With changing lifestyles and new work norms, there is an escalating demand for bigger and better homes with space for work, study, and leisure activities, large and open green spaces, open decks, and private gardens.

There is also a growing preference for integrated well-managed developments by reputed developers that ensure overall well-being and offer world-class amenities, in-house hospitality services, safety, privacy, accessibility, and exceptional services, it said.

Moreover, with the prevalent lowest ever home loan rates and an additional 1% off on stamp duty for women homebuyers, this is the best time for active home seekers to purchase their dream home, it added.

