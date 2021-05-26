Lodha Group to absorb up to 2% stamp duty for homebuyers until July 31

Mumbai-based Lodha Group will absorb up to 2 percent stamp duty for its homebuyers until July 31, 2021, the developer said in a statement.

The real estate developer has extended the Maharashtra government’s initiative of stamp duty benefits of up to 2 percent (applicable as of March 31, 2021) across developments until July 31, 2021.

The remaining stamp duty amount is to be paid by the homebuyer. The prevalent rate of stamp duty in Maharashtra is 5 percent.

On August 26, the Maharashtra government had decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020. Stamp duty from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, was at 3 percent. From April 2021 onwards, the stamp duty in the state is back to 5 percent.

“We are committed towards today’s consumer needs of high-quality spacious homes with large open and green spaces, amenities and accessibility. Every aspiring homebuyer deserves a fine living experience. Coupled with our recently launched campaign ‘Live Unboxed’ to comfortably work, study or play in the new normal, the stamp duty benefits enable consumers to make the most during their home-buying journey,” said Raunika Malhotra, President - Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha.

Starring Akshay Kumar, the new ‘Unbox’ campaign emphasises the requisites for features like open decks, garden spaces, and other amenities. The campaign film promotes that the new normal should not be about staying ‘boxed-in’ in a home.