MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Lodha Group to absorb up to 2% stamp duty for homebuyers until July 31

The remaining stamp duty amount is to be paid by the homebuyer. The prevalent rate of stamp duty in Maharashtra is 5 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai-based Lodha Group will absorb up to 2 percent stamp duty for its homebuyers until July 31, 2021, the developer said in a statement.

The real estate developer has extended the Maharashtra government’s initiative of stamp duty benefits of up to 2 percent (applicable as of March 31, 2021) across developments until July 31, 2021.

The remaining stamp duty amount is to be paid by the homebuyer. The prevalent rate of stamp duty in Maharashtra is 5 percent.

On August 26, the Maharashtra government had decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020. Stamp duty from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, was at 3 percent. From April 2021 onwards, the stamp duty in the state is back to 5 percent.

“We are committed towards today’s consumer needs of high-quality spacious homes with large open and green spaces, amenities and accessibility. Every aspiring homebuyer deserves a fine living experience. Coupled with our recently launched campaign ‘Live Unboxed’ to comfortably work, study or play in the new normal, the stamp duty benefits enable consumers to make the most during their home-buying journey,” said Raunika Malhotra, President - Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha.

Close

Related stories

Starring Akshay Kumar, the new ‘Unbox’ campaign emphasises the requisites for features like open decks, garden spaces, and other amenities. The campaign film promotes that the new normal should not be about staying ‘boxed-in’ in a home.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Lodha #Maharashtra #Real Estate #stamp duty
first published: May 26, 2021 07:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.