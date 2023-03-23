Jio-bp to install EV charging stations at Piramal Realty residential projects in Mumbai

Representative Image

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group and Jio-bp have partnered to provide electric vehicle charging solutions across all of Piramal’s residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, announced on March 23 that it has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Under this partnership, customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles at the Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations set up at the properties, using the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

The real estate development company said in a release: “Piramal Realty is constantly seeking new ways to contribute towards creating a healthy, sustainable ecosystem while meeting the evolving expectations of customers who aspire to adopt a greener lifestyle. The installation of electric vehicle charging stations is in line with this goal.”

It added that sustainability is a “key pillar” of Piramal Realty's business strategy and the availability of EV charging infrastructure within its residential complexes will ensure convenient charging of electric vehicles while also encouraging potential EV buyers.

Notably, within a few years of operations, Jio-bp has constructed and launched several of India’s largest EV fleet charging hubs along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country. Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers battery-swapping services through its wide network of battery-swapping stations. Customers will be able to avail of both charging services using Jio-bp’s mobile app.

The company said: “To give impetus to the EV adoption in the country, Jio-bp is working together with demand aggregators, original equipment manufacturers, and technology partners. Backed by industry-wide partnerships, Jio-bp is on the path to providing the widest, most reliable, and completely differentiated charging network at the best value for money to Indian EV customers.”

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.