Jaypee Infratech homebuyers protest at Jantar Mantar, seek govt intervention

Homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech on June 23 urged the government to direct IDBI Bank to vote in favour of state-run NBCC's bid for the acquisition of the debt-ridden firm and prevent it from going through liquidation process.

On June 23, hundreds of Jaypee homebuyers held protest at Jantar Mantar here and are planning to submit a petition to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard.

In their petition to Sitharaman, the homebuyers have appealed to the government to direct IDBI Bank and NBCC to resolve their differences on the resolution plan and IDBI Bank to vote for NBCC's resolution plan.

They also demand that the majority vote of homebuyers in the CoC be treated as the vote of the whole voting sub-class of home buyers.

Debt-ridden realty firm Jaypee Infratech's creditors, which include banks and homebuyers, met last week to assess the progress of the ongoing insolvency proceedings and decide the future course of action. According to sources, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) did not take any decision on the way forward.

The decision on whether to consider bids of Adani Group or Jaypee Group would be taken after a hearing in this matter in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on July 2.