Infosys co-founder’s son sells property in Bengaluru’s posh Koramangala area for Rs 11.6 crore

According to the sale deed, the 9,480 sq ft property located in the third block of the locality has been sold to Urja Partners.

Sriram Nadathur, son of Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan, has sold a residential property in Bengaluru’s billionaire street Koramangala for Rs 11.6 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

According to the sale deed, a copy of which is with Moneycontrol, the 9,480 sq ft property located in the third block of the locality has been sold to Urja Partners.

The deed was registered on January 13, 2022.

Nadathur is CEO at Nadathur UK Ltd and the owner of a private investment firm known as Nadathur Estates Pvt Ltd.

Sriram Nadathur’s response is awaited.

In August last year, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan bought two properties worth Rs 76 crore in Bengaluru’s billionaire street Koramangala.

The third block located in Koramangala is called Billionaire's Paradise as most of the country’s successful entrepreneurs reside in this locality, according to local brokers. Some of the residents include Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Dr Devi Shetyy of Narayana Health, Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.

Of the six blocks in the area, only the third block is the most expensive because of larger plot sizes and the fact that it is inhabited by billionaires, brokers said.

Bungalows that are spread across 4,000 sq ft command a price of just about Rs 25,000 per sq ft, they said.

The promoter of Bengaluru-based Quess Corp had bought a bungalow spread across 9,507 sq ft in the IT capital’s posh Koramangala area for Rs 52 crore last year on June 18, 2021.

Ajit Abraham Isaac, promoter of the staffing company, bought the property from Brijesh R Wahi, a Singapore-based NRI. The property is located in Koramangala Extension and measures 9,507 sq ft and the per sq ft price works out to around Rs 58,000 per sq ft.

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal utilised proceeds of the sale of the company to buy a 10,000 sq ft property in this area at the rate of Rs 45,000 per sq ft. He had earlier bought a property in the same area for 25,000 sq ft in 2016. The owner of Bengaluru-based firm Ashirvad Pipes had also bought a property in the area for around Rs 55,000 per sq ft, according to local brokers.
Tags: #Bengaluru #property #Real Estate #Sriram Nadathur
first published: Jan 19, 2022 08:18 pm

