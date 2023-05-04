India’s first pod taxi project to connect upcoming Noida Airport to Film City; bids to be invited soon

For Representational purpose

The project to start India’s first pod taxi, or Personalised Rapid Transit (PRT), which will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport with the proposed Film City, is gaining momentum with tenders likely to be invited soon.

A presentation of 18 functional and proposed PRT projects in different countries was made before Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials on May 3 and a report was submitted.

Officials said that the report will be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government for inclusion in the detailed project report (DPR), which is already with the state government. Officials said that after DPR is approved, tenders for the around Rs 800 crore project may be invited by June.

The five destinations where these pod taxis are operational and included in the analysis are Morgantown in the US, Heathrow Airport in London, Masdar City in UAE, Suncheon in South Korea and Tianfu Airport in China, a YEIDA official said.

What are pod taxis?

Pod taxis are small automated vehicles that are designed to transport a small number of passengers quickly and efficiently between designated stations. These vehicles are typically electrically powered and operate on dedicated guideways or tracks that are separated from regular traffic.

Pod taxis typically use a point-to-point system, where passengers can select their origin and destination stations and the vehicle takes them directly to their desired location. The vehicles are often designed to be modular, so that they can be easily coupled together to form longer trains during periods of high demand.

The project

“The DPR for the project has already been submitted to the state government but the Bid Evaluation Committee had asked for an analysis of similar transport modes operational in other countries. We have received the report on the operating models of pod taxis or PRT in five countries today. We will send this to the state government for quick approval of the DPR,” YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

He added that there will be 12 stations on the 14.6 km route connecting Noida International Airport with the proposed Film City. It will be an entirely elevated corridor that will start from Jewar airport and pass through Handicraft Park, Apparel Park, MSME Park in sector 29, industrial units in sector 32, Toy Park in sector 33 and then culminate at Film City in sector 21.

Also Read: Noida Film City: YEIDA holds talks with production houses, filmmakers to relax bidding conditions

The pod taxi project will be developed as a Public Private Partnership model. The track of the pod taxi will be at a height of 100 metres above the road passing through sectors. The route has been planned through sectors so that it boosts last-mile connectivity and the commuters can comfortably use the service.

Officials said they are expecting over 35,000 passengers daily for the service.

According to YEIDA, hi-tech pod taxis are cost-effective, environment-friendly and convenient. In March 2021, YEIDA had roped in Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited to prepare a DPR of the pod taxi project to provide last-mile connectivity between Jewar airport and Film City, which is coming up in sector 21.

Also Read: Noida International Airport may spur 30-40% increase in land prices: CEO YEIDA