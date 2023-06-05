IITGNL launches group housing, commercial plot schemes in Greater Noida; eyes revenue of over Rs 720 crore

IITGNL Township

Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd (IITGNL) has launched schemes for three group housing plots and two commercial plots having a potential revenue generation of over Rs 720 crore.

IITGNL, which was established under the Centre’s flagship Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) plan, is a township spread over 750 acres near the Bodaki railway station in Greater Noida.

This is the first group housing and commercial plot scheme of IITGNL as prior to this only industrial plot schemes were launched in the township, officials privy to the development said.

They said the interested parties will be able to apply in both these schemes from June 16 and the last date of registration in the scheme is July 7.

Amandeep Duli, Executive Director, IITGNL, said out of the three group housing plots, one plot measures in size 19,503 square meters (sqm), the second 34,247 sqm and the third 56,329 sqm. The cumulative reserve price of these group housing plots has been fixed at about Rs 473 crore.

Commercial plots

Similarly, out of the two commercial plots, one measures 10,800 sqm and the other 23,530 sqm. The cumulative reserve price of these two plots is around Rs 247 crore. In all, IITGNL is eyeing a revenue of over Rs 720 crore.

Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director, IITGNL, said there is a lot of demand from buyers for which the schemes were launched.

“All these plots have been fully developed. They will be allotted to the highest bidder through e-auction only. Successful applicants will also be given possession of these plots within a month,” she said.

Interested applicants can register and deposit the fee at the Bank of Baroda portal http://-iitgnl-bankofbaroda.com and can also download brochure for more information about both these schemes from the IITGNL website www.iitgnl.com.

IITGNL is a joint venture between DMIC and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and is designed as a completely smart township equipped with plug-and-play infrastructure and an automatic solid waste management system.

Companies such as Haier Electronics, Forme Mobiles, Satkriti Infotainment and J World Electronics have set up units in the township, officials said.