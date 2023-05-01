New group housing, commercial use schemes in IITGNL soon

IITGNL Township

The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) is expected to launch its first residential and commercial mixed-use scheme soon, officials privy to the development said.

Under the initiative, eight residential and eight commercial plots will be put on auction, the officials said.

The eight group housing plots will measure in size from 17,400 square meters to 56,300 square meters. The commercial plots will range from 10,800 to 39,900 square meters.

IITGNL was established under the Centre’s flagship Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) plan. The township is spread over 750 acres and is located near the Bodaki railway station in Greater Noida.

An official at Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said the group housing and mixed-use developments were in response to growing demand for residential and commercial space in the township. The scheme is likely to be formally launched later this month.

The official said a proposal to launch the first residential and commercial mixed-use scheme in the township was presented in a board meeting of IITGNL last week. It was approved by the board.

“The reserve price for group housing land parcels has been kept at Rs 43,000 per square metre,” the official said.

The reserve price of commercial plots will be Rs 74,000 per square metre.

According to officials, IITGNL is a joint venture between DMIC and GNIDA and is designed as a completely smart township equipped with plug-and-play infrastructure and an automatic solid waste management system.

Also Read: Greater Noida Authority to auction 11 IT and ITES plots, aims to earn over Rs 400 crore

Companies such as Haier Electronics, Forme Mobiles, Satkriti Infotainment, and J World Electronics have invested in the township.