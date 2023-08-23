Homes at Sushma Belleza launched with new-age luxury

Sushma Buildtech

Luxury homes are set apart in many ways. They are known for distinctive and high-end amenities, materials and fittings fit for the elite, perfectly sculpted gardens, refined surroundings, and thoughtful features. Aspects that redefine luxury and enhance harmonious living.

Real estate studies have shown a growing end-user investment in bigger and more spacious homes. Luxury home sales have seen a significant uptick in the past few years, especially post-pandemic, with people realising the positive aspects of residing and building a life in spacious, roomy, and eco-friendly living spaces. There is a notable increase in creative and productive synergies if one chooses to invest in spacious homes.

Punjab-based realty developer Sushma Group is coming up with a project contrary to popular belief, it’s not money that provides the true experience of high-end luxury living. It’s the meticulous attention to detail that actually makes the real difference. Read on and discovers how this place redefines luxury.

Only Grand spaces

Space is luxury. Whether filled with architectural design or otherwise, space makes a statement of stature. To a rare few, having an abundance of space is a way of life. In a lifestyle crafted by refined living, utilization of space is of utmost importance. Be it space inside the residence, space around the built structure, or space purposefully used in the features. The impressive lifestyle at Sushma Belleza is inspired by only grande spaces. It offers the region’s largest villa floors from 2300 sq. ft to 3400 sq ft.





A breathtaking Golf Park

If there’s one sport played by the heads of state and the captains of the industry, it’s golf. A game often associated with high power and high living. Imagine experiencing the best of both worlds 24x7. Being surrounded by a vast expanse of greens with breathtaking views, and indulging in the sport along perfectly manicured fairways. The Golf Park at Sushma Belleza is a golf lover’s paradise. Designed with exciting variations such as Himalayas Putting Green, a driving range, space for Foot golf, and Chip and Putt, this space emanates a lifestyle of the highest standards.

The best from around the world

People who are used to the highest level of design and craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and exclusivity are not easy to please. Their discerning tastes are shaped by being exposed to the best from around the world. Design and purpose come together to transform a functional space into a personal wellbeing oasis. Enjoy a European touch to your everyday mornings at Sushma Belleza with world-class Villeroy & Boch fittings in the toilets directly imported from Germany. They are not only pleasing to the senses, but also friendly to the planet.

Well-being Lawn

Everything about a luxury lifestyle reflects a distinct class. Luxury is all about offering authentic experiences and value-added elements. Even if we’re talking about a simple walk in the park. Based on the concept of reflexology, an ancient system of applying pressure at specific points to reduce pain, stress, and anxiety, improve circulation, and enhance health. Experience how a simple walk can increase pleasant feelings and uplift one’s mood at Sushma Belleza’s reflexology lawn. A uniquely designed walkway lay with pebbles. Step out of your comfort zone and rejuvenate your body and mind.

Embrace Farm-to-Table luxury

Residents will have the opportunity to embrace a sustainable and healthier lifestyle through their very own organic farm. The meticulously maintained farm will produce a variety of organic fruits, vegetables, and herbs, directly accessible to the residents. Imagine strolling through lush greenery, handpicking fresh ingredients for a wholesome meal prepared in the comfort of your own luxury home. This innovative concept not only promotes sustainable living but also encourages a deeper connection with nature and a profound appreciation for the farm-to-table experience. By fostering self-sufficiency and offering residents access to nutritious, pesticide-free produce, Sushma Belleza is committed to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for its esteemed residents.





Children’s Nature Bonding Park

In a world where natural resources are fast depleting, it’s essential to bring the younger generation closer to nature. To create opportunities for them to raise their level of thinking and living. To respect the luxury of green environment. The right setting to build this attitude through a firsthand experience is one’s home. The Kids Plantation area at Sushma Belleza has been conceived based on this concept. A space for parents to encourage their children to get their hands dirty. To help them plant seedlings, watch them grow and blossom. And appreciate Mother Nature through the fruits of their little efforts.

Quiet Fountain

They say, the higher the level of a luxurious lifestyle, the deeper the sense of calmness it offers. Palpable in every aspect – from the architectural design and the expanse of space to quality of finishes and the thoughtfully appointed features. The water bubbler at Sushma Belleza is one such example. Crafted to envelope you with a soothing calmness by a show of gentle flow of water every morning. Be greeted by this serene sight, be rewarded for stepping out to enjoy the elegant surroundings.

Sushma Belleza is a one-of-kind property from the SUSHMA Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the Punjab region. Classified as GOLD Residences, Sushma Belleza stands for the true definition of elegance with only grand luxury homes. So you can make a visit along with a channel partner to Sushma Belleza and discover these features for yourself.

MoneyControl Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.