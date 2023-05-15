Haryana raises rebate on property tax payments from 10% to 30% till July 31

For representational purpose

The Haryana government has increased the rebate on property tax submissions till July 31. Now people will be eligible to get a rebate of 30 percent if they pay their property tax by July 31, administrative officials said. The rebate was 10 percent before this announcement.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that the aim is to provide relief to people living in urban areas.

“The Haryana government has decided to give a 30 percent rebate in the interest amount on depositing the property tax amount by July 31, 2023. Earlier this rebate was 10 percent. The government has increased the rebate by 20 percentage points. Citizens whose property tax is due should take advantage of this scheme by depositing the property tax,” Yadav said.

He said that property tax in Haryana has now been completely streamlined.

He also called upon the public to motivate defaulters to deposit property tax so that they can take advantage of this scheme.

Earlier in April this year, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta had directed officials to run an awareness campaign to make the public aware of this initiative so that the maximum number of people can avail the rebate.

He had also urged people to deposit property tax till July 31 this fiscal.