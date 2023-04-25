English
    10% rebate on property tax payments made till July 31: Haryana Minister

    He directed officers to run an awareness campaign to make the public aware of this initiative so that the maximum number of people can avail the rebate.

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta on Tuesday said people will get a 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments made in ULB units till July 31 this fiscal.

    "Citizens will get a rebate of 10 per cent on property tax payments…," Gupta said.

    He directed officers to run an awareness campaign to make the public aware of this initiative so that the maximum number of people can avail the rebate.

    Gupta was holding a meeting with officers of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in Sonipat, said an official statement here.

    He said the state government has started several public welfare schemes to improve the standard of living of the common people and the benefits of these schemes are being directly provided to the people.

    PTI
