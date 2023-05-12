Gurugram Global City: Tepid bidder response forces e-auction delay by a month

Global City, to be developed over 1,000 acres of land, will have a unique ‘utility tunnel’, which will house electricity lines, water pipelines, and telephone network lines, obviating the need for road digging for repairs.

Following lukewarm response to its ambitious Global City project, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has decided to extend by a month the last date of application and auction for the bids of three mixed-use sites in Global City, officials privy to the development said. The three sites cumulatively measure about 142.52 acres.

The new last date for submitting the application is June 1, which was earlier May 1, while the tentative date of the e-auction has been moved to June 19, from May 19.

HSIIDC’s Global City is coming up in Gurugram sectors 36B, 37A, and 37B. Global City will be spread across around 1,000 acres, consisting of residential zones, industrial clusters, and commercial zones. It is planned as a self-sufficient township with focus on modern technology and future-oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, ease of living, skilling of people, and employment generation.

Also Read: MC Explains: All about the upcoming 1,000-acre Global City in Gurugram

A senior HSIIDC official said that with the extension of the last date of tenders, the start of construction work on ground may also get delayed.

The official said that the response was “not much encouraging” and potential bidders were also seeking an extension of the last dates. So, HSIIDC decided to modify the dates.

“The last date to register for e-auction of the three mixed-use land parcels has now been extended to June 1 from May 1, and similarly the date for e-auction has also been pushed to June 19 from the earlier date of May 19. The extension has been granted on the demands of potential bidders,” the HSIIDC official, who did not wish to be named, told Moneycontrol.

The three plots put up for sale measure 78.53 acres, 23.76 acres, and 40.23 acres. The reserve price for the 78.53-acre plot is Rs 4,957 crore, while for the 23.76-acre plot it is Rs 1,298 crore, and for the 40.23-acre plot it is Rs 1,562 crore. These plots cumulatively measure about 142.52 acres.

Officials said that only 20 percent of the total area in the two plots measuring 78.53 acres and 23.76 acres can be developed for residential use, and for the third plot measuring 40.23 acres, it is 30 percent. The remaining area in these three plots is reserved for non-residential use.

In April 2023, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had reviewed the progress of Global City and directed the officials to expedite the project. He had said Global City will be developed in line with international standards and will also house a university.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce Department) Anand Mohan Sharan, the Deputy CM directed officials to maintain quality during construction.

Background

Global City is being developed across 1,000 acres in Gurugram, the land for which has already been acquired.

According to HSIIDC officials, five roundtable conferences were held in India and abroad to attract investments for the development of Global City. Two conferences were held in Dubai, two in Gurugram, and one in Mumbai.

Real estate companies, such as Sobha Group, Emmar Group, and Lulu Group have evinced interest in the Global City project, and some have visited the site.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal conducted the conference in Dubai in October, which was attended by Emmar Group, Sobha Realty, Lulu Group, and Dubai Investments, among others.

The upcoming Global City will have a unique “utility tunnel” beneath the roads that will be used to house electricity lines, water pipelines, and telephone network lines. With such a tunnel in place, there will be no need for road digging for repairs in the future.

HSIIDC's Global City will be a pedestrian-friendly city, with dedicated pathways for walkers and cyclists. Various modes of public transport systems, such as the Gurugram-Bawal metro corridor, will pass through the city.

Interstate and intercity bus terminals will be developed near the futuristic township that will boost connectivity in the region. In the second phase of the project, an additional 500 acres will be developed, which will include a Metro corridor.