    Govt approves proposals for over 60,000 houses in five states under PMAY (Urban)

    The approvals were given at the 58th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on February 15.

    Vandana Ramnani
    A booklet on 'Transformative Reforms Towards Housing for All' was also released by Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi.

    The Centre has approved project proposals for more than 60,000 houses for construction in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan, taking the total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme to 114.04 lakh, a housing and urban affairs ministry statement said.

    The approvals were given at the 58th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring  Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on February 15.

    The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 114.04 lakh; of  which around 93.25 lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries, it said.

    The total investment under the mission is Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with central assistance of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. So far, central assistance amounting to Rs 1.21 lakh crore has already been released, the ministry said in a statement.

    The meeting, held through video conference, was chaired by Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

    Presiding over the meeting, Secretary, MoHUA also discussed the issues pertaining to grounding and construction of houses in different states under different verticals of PMAY(U).

    He reviewed the pace of completion of houses in the states and directed the officials to expedite the process and also evaluate the beneficiary allotment and completion of Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects in their respective areas.

    He said that work should be done in a processed manner so that maximum benefits of the scheme should reach to the beneficiaries without any delay.

    A booklet on 'Transformative Reforms Towards Housing for All' was also released by the secretary.

    Proceedings of 'Awas Par Samvaad' was also released on the occasion. Awas Par Samvaad,  was conducted as an activity under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). Based on the AKAM theme, 75 workshops/ seminars/ webinars were hosted in different parts of the country to create awareness and promote discussion, deliberation and dissemination on 'Housing for All' amongst multiple stakeholders.

    Learnings and take-aways from these 75 workshops have been compiled in the form of a booklet for students, professionals and urban practitioners.
    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #Housing #MOHUA #PMAY #Real Estate
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 07:35 pm

