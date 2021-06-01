MARKET NEWS

Founder of premium shared workspaces, Dextrus buys duplex for Rs 66 crore in Bandra

In 2016, actor Ranbir Kapoor had bought an apartment in this building on the seventh floor for Rs 35 crore.

Vandana Ramnani
June 01, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST
Representative image

Robin Chhabra, founder and CEO of premium shared workspaces, Dextrus, has bought a duplex in Mumbai for Rs 66 crore, taking advantage of Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver that was available until March 31, registration documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

Chhabra and his wife Amira have bought a 4,360 sq ft apartment in Vastu Pali Hill building on March 30, 2021. The property was registered on April 1, 2021, the documents said.

The per sq ft price of the unit works out to be Rs 1.5 lakh. The apartment comes with four car parkings.

It is located on the 11th and 12th floor of the building in Bandra West. Chhabra, 34, who is also an architect, paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.9 crore at the rate of 3 percent, the stamp duty rate prevalent in Maharashtra from January 1, 2021 until March 31, 2021, documents showed.

Chhabra did not respond to the Whatsapp message sent by Moneycontrol.

This is a 12-storey building and is part of the Aerial View Co-operative Housing Society located on Pali Hill.

In 2016, actor Ranbir Kapoor had bought an apartment in this building on the seventh floor for Rs 35 crore. The transaction had worked out to be Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft, the biggest deal recorded in the suburbs that year. In 2020, he had put another house on the fifth floor in the same building on rent for Rs 7.94 lakh per month.

Pali Hill is a posh location in Bandra. Several Bollywood starts such as Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Gulzar have houses in this area.

IndexTap is a platform that provides comparable transactions data across residential, commercial and loan transactions

On August 26, the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020 to boost the stagnant real estate market, which had been hit doubly hard by COVID-19. The stamp duty from January 1, 2021 until March 31, 2021 was 3 percent.

The Maharashtra government had on March 31 decided not to extend the stamp duty waiver on property registrations.
first published: Jun 1, 2021 09:09 pm

