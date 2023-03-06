Dombivli building develops cracks after 22 years leaving 250 families homeless

Representative Image

As the fire department, local ward officials, disaster management personnel and police rushed to the scene, residents of F wing in Shanti Upvan Complex, who had rushed out of their homes after 11 pm on March 4 following a loud noise, found cracks on the building, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Shivanand Tiwari, who lives on the ground floor of F wing, told HT that it felt like an earthquake. “There was a loud noise and dust enveloped the room,” he said. “I immediately rushed out with my wife and two children. I doubt if the building was constructed using standard quality materials, looking at its state in just 22 years,” as quoted by HT.

In addition to 42 families living in the F wing, the local administration also evacuated 250 families in all five wings as a precaution. Bharat Pawar, ward officer of KDMC, said, “The pillar of F wing has developed cracks, and part of the base of the building has caved in. We learnt that the builder had started repair work in the building but we are still verifying this. The F wing is in a dangerous state and we will have to demolish it,” as quoted in the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Upon being asked whether the building was on the civic body’s list of dangerous buildings, Pawar replied, “The building is just 22 years old. Those buildings that are more than 30 years old are usually listed as dangerous after inspection. This building was not listed as one.”

Namdeo Chaudhari, Chief Fire Officer of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), said that there were no casualties or injuries. “Residents have been evacuated safely and people have been asked to stay away from the complex for safety reasons,” he said. “We are taking all the requisite measures.”

Following the incident, the local administration asked residents to seek shelter at a nearby civic school and temple. Nevertheless, many residents chose to visit their relatives.

Residents were denied access to the complex on Sunday evening. The F wing structure is very dangerous and needs to be demolished, so residents cannot move into their homes, said KDMC officials. “We may allow other residents to enter their homes once to get their belongings on Monday morning,” said an official.

Meanwhile, residents blamed the developer for the poor quality of construction.

Rajendra Lodha, the developer, blamed the society’s managing committee for the poor condition of the building. “The building has been completed and handed over to the society,” he said. “The society has not carried out any maintenance to date, which is why it is not in good condition. I have nothing to do with the building now, as all handover formalities were completed long ago.”

“The building Shanti Upvan has not been developed by Lodha/Macrotech Developers and we are not associated with the development called ‘Lodha Heaven’, which was developed 20-plus years ago,” said a company spokesperson. “We sympathise with the residents and are open to extending any assistance that may be required on humanitarian grounds.”

Residents stage protest

After the evacuation on Sunday, angry residents staged a protest and demanded that the builder meet them. “The builder has not shown his face after the incident,” said Ratan Tambe, former secretary of D Wing. “We believe that the building was not built with quality materials and that is why it is in such bad shape in just 22 years. The society did carry out repairs from time to time. This incident proves that even such big complexes are not safe due to substandard work by builders,” he added.

Worry over SSC exams

Residents are also worried about the ongoing board exams for Class 10. Officials allowed residents to collect books and hall tickets on Sunday and some residents also collected their pets as they couldn't take them when they left. The residents entered the area accompanied by Kishor Andhalkar from the Dombivli disaster management team. “Only F Wing residents were not allowed as it is very risky,” Andhalkar was quoted by HT.

RERA provision for defect liability

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 has a defect liability clause that places the onus of defect liability on the promoter even after possession. Even though the building was constructed over 20 years ago and may not be covered by the provisions of RERA 2016. It is important to note that the liability period ends five years after a homebuyer takes possession. If the promoter does not fix defects within 30 days of being notified of them, the buyer is entitled to compensation, according to the report.