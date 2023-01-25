English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    DLF posts almost 37% increase in Q3 consolidated net profit

    DLF's residential business delivered a strong performance to clock quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stands at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 45 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    DLF Camellias in Gurugram. (Picture: DLF Camellias website)

    DLF Camellias in Gurugram. (Picture: DLF Camellias website)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Real estate major DLF Ltd on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 519.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 36.8 percent from Rs 379.4 crore in the year-ago period, helped by rising demand across housing projects.

    DLF's total  income, however, fell to Rs 1,559.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,686.92 crore year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The company’s  residential business delivered a strong performance and clocked quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stood at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 45 percent.

    ALSO READ: DLF to challenge Noida Authority's tax demand notice in court