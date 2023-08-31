Details of new home loan scheme to be unveiled by September

Hardeep Puri said the modalities of the scheme are being worked out.

The finer points about the scheme to provide relief in interest on home loans for city dwellings will be announced in September, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said on August 31.

Addressing a press conference, Puri said the modalities of the scheme are being worked out. “We are fleshing out details of the new home loan scheme for city dwellers that was announced by the prime minister on Independence Day. It is in the advanced stages of development. We are almost ready,” he said.

During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the scheme for middle-class families residing in rented accommodation, chawls or tenements and illegal colonies in cities.

“The weaker sections living in cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses. We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are in rented houses, slums, chawls and unauthorised colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees,” Modi had said.

The housing ministry is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or PMAY (Urban), which was launched in 2015. Three of the four verticals of the scheme—beneficiary-led construction, affordable housing in partnership and in-situ slum redevelopment—have been extended till December 31, 2024. The fourth vertical—credit-linked subsidy scheme—under which beneficiaries were given an interest subsidy on home loans—was not extended beyond March 31, 2022.

According to the ministry, around 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY (Urban) till July 31 this year, out of which 76.02 lakh have been delivered to the beneficiaries.