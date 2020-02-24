App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Delhi PWD orders door-to-door survey of govt flats to find out illegal occupants

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has recently communicated to its senior officials concerned, including executive engineers and assistant engineers, to carry out the survey of government-owned flats in their respective jurisdiction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Cracking the whip on illegal occupants of government flats, the Delhi PWD has ordered a door-to-door survey of all the housing units and asked senior officials to submit a report by February 24.

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has recently communicated to its senior officials concerned, including executive engineers and assistant engineers, to carry out the survey of government-owned flats in their respective jurisdiction.

The move comes days after the Delhi High Court rebuked the Housing Ministry for permitting over 550 accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ordered the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks.

Close

In its written communication dated February 19, the PWD said the high court passed a judgment on February 5 and issued a notice to the government to provide the details of all officials who are illegally occupying government accommodation even after retirement.

related news

"All executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers are directed to carry out a door-to-door survey of all housing units under their jurisdiction and furnish a consolidated report by February 24," the PWD said.

According to the PWD, officials will have to give details of unauthorised occupants such as their names, department and designation, date of allotment of flat and date of retirement.

On February 5, the court had also said that allowing illegal occupation of government accommodation for several years amounts to "connivance and conspiracy".

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #PWD #Real Estate

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.