    DDA nod to allot 18 Commonwealth Games flats to MEA with discount

    The DDA had purchased 333 CWG flats located in Akshardham Residential Complex from EMAAR and MGF groups in the year 2009

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST

    The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday approved a proposal to allot 18 Commonwealth Games (CWG) flats to the Ministry of External Affairs and also fixed its disposal cost. The decision was taken in a meeting of the urban body's highest decision-making body — Authority — chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the Chairman of DDA.

    "The DDA had purchased 333 CWG flats located in Akshardham Residential Complex from EMAAR and MGF groups in the year 2009," the urban body said in a statement. A large number of flats were allotted or disposed of through open auction, it said.

    "However, on not getting a positive response, it was decided to allot remaining flats to government institutions. "At present, only 19 flats remain unsold at CWG. The price for disposal has been worked out as Rs 3,28,400 per sqm for the year 2022-2023. Besides, there are parking and freehold charges," the statement said.

    DDA has offered five percent discount on the aforesaid cost of flat and cost of parking, it added. "Accordingly, the Authority has approved to allot 18 flats to the MEA, at the above-mentioned price with discount," the statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Commonwealth Games #CWG flats #Delhi Development Authority #Ministry of External Affairs
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 10:09 pm
