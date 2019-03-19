App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CREDAI and IBA to make joint representation to RBI to resolve issues related to last mile funding

IBA has recommended that CREDAI come up with a model structure wherein it could take over unfinished projects and complete them.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

In a recent meeting with representatives of the Indian Banks Association (IBA), real estate developers discussed various issues like taking over of unfinished projects, one-time restructuring of loans on account of several regulatory changes, land funding and passing on infrastructure benefits for affordable housing .

IBA has recommended that the developers' body CREDAI come up with a model structure wherein it could take over unfinished projects and complete them. CREDAI is currently in the process of drawing up this model structure and will make a joint representation along with IBA to the Reserve Bank of India by April end, sources told Moneycontrol.

"Bankers have asked us to come up with a model structure wherein any loan which is under duress or a project which has run into financial trouble and is not moving towards closure, CREDAI shall work jointly to ensure that projects are concluded and homes delivered. We are in the process of coming up with a model structure where bankers, developers, and customers can come together and complete those projects. We (IBA and Credai) are in the process of making a joint representation to RBI by April-end," they said.

Other issues that came up for discussion included, one-time restructuring on account of new laws like demonetization, RERA and GST. Funding for land, passing on the infrastructure benefit of lower interest rate for affordable housing, interest moratorium or interest to be funded during development stage of a project like in the case of infrastructure projects, lowering capital blockage for developer loans and home loans, issue of stamp duty to be considered part of home loans etc.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

"Post-RERA, developers are not allowed to do pre-sales as one needs all approvals and a RERA registration to commence sales. It is due to this that we have asked for one-time restructuring of loans. We have asked banks to look at land funding as post RERA one cannot use surplus funds from projects until lenders are there to buy or fund land acquisition, also land funding today is available at a rate of 23 percent to 27 percent which makes project cost high as land is 50 percent to 60 percent of the project cost. It is due to this reason that developers are being forced to raise money through NBFCs and private equity funds as land is not funded by banks.

"We also discussed about the issue of affordable housing being brought under the definition of infrastructure. Currently, there are several definitions – one by the RBI, another by the ministry. This has made it tough for bankers to actually pass on the infrastructure benefit for affordable housing. We have also requested that interest be taken as part of project cost and should be funded as it is the case with other infrastructure projects," sources said.

Both CREDAI and IBA will make a joint representation to RBI by April 15 and find a solution, sources said.

"We are also looking at setting up a structure similar to the gems and jewellery sector, which holds quarterly meetings with the IBA to discuss problems and implement suggestions. We are looking at setting up a similar committee with Credai representation to make a real estate committee, meet quarterly to discuss issues that the sector is facing and come up with a model structure through which this committee can meet once a quarter to discuss issues of the industry and conclude unfinished projects to boost the housing demand and work on the Housing for All vision," sources said.

The meeting was attended by Sunil Mehta of Punjab National Bank,  Rajnish Kumar of State Bank of India, Subroto Gupta of IDBI Bank, Ravi Narayanan and Sunir Ramchandani of ICICI Bank, Sunil Shaligram of HDFC Ltd and also representatives from Axis Bank, Union Bank of India and Syndicate Bank. The CREDAI delegation was represented by Getamber Anand,  Boman Irani and Binitha Dalal.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Business #CREDAI #IBA #RBI #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IPL 2019 | 'Will Open the Batting in All Games This Season': Rohit

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.