App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Low policy interest rates and 8.5-9% yield may drive demand for Grade A commercial assets

Industrial and warehousing is also similar trend with strong demand from institutional capital towards this asset class, Colliers Research said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

International investors are exploring opportunities to invest in Grade A commercial assets, industrial, warehousing and data centres during COVID-19 times as the yield is around 8.5-9 percent compared to yields for similar assets in core APAC investment markets and policy interest rates are low, says a report.

India’s commercial real estate may remain strong due to the availability of quality assets at less than one dollar per month per sq ft and availability of low cost skilled labour and hence it is decoupled of local economic issues to some extent, Colliers Research has said.

The key factor that is driving the prices of APAC investment assets in general is recession caused by COVID-19.

Close

The second is record low policy interest rates – the result of a decade of loose monetary policy and recent emergency rate cuts. Real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates are very low or negative in developed APAC countries, though edging up in certain markets as inflation declines, it said.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

Against this backdrop, yields of 2.8 percent to 5.8 percent for prime/Grade A office assets and of 3.5 percent to 6.1 percent for logistics/ industrial assets in core APAC investment markets look appealing.

In India, at an average cap rate of 8.5 percent on office assets, there is a spread of over 3 percent compared to 10-year government bonds, which makes the investment attractive in commercial core stabilised assets. This gap has only widened in past three months with consistent decrease in policy interest rates, it said.

“There are limited core Grade A assets, and hence investor may find it opportune to invest at early stage, either equity or forward purchase and control the quality and specifications. Industrial/ warehousing is also similar trend with strong demand from institutional capital towards this asset class. The demand of cloud infrastructure is leading to various data centres and similar platforms coming in existence and this industry is taking a sizeable shape,” says Piyush Gupta, managing director, Capital Markets at Colliers International India.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #APAC #commercial #coronavirus #investment #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.