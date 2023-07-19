Chintels India withdraws offer to rebuild Gurugram flats at same site

Chintels Paradiso

The developer of Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram, where two women were killed after several floors collapsed in February 2022, has withdrawn its offer to rebuild the flats at the same site, residents have alleged.

According to the residents, Chintels India, the builder, said the offer was being withdrawn because there were no takers. The residents said the move was in contempt of court because the matter is in the Supreme Court.

Chintels India had offered the residents two options in April 2023 – to buy back the flats at Rs 6,500 per square foot and refund stamp duty charges and interior decoration costs or to rebuild the flats at the same site. Those opting for reconstruction would have to pay Rs 1,000 per sq. ft to the builder.

The builder also agreed to pay rent to homebuyers who opted for the buyback offer until their settlement was done, but not to those choosing reconstruction. The residents raised this matter in the Supreme Court on July 4, 2023. The next hearing is scheduled on July 21.

A Chintels India spokesperson said that because of the lack of response from apartment owners and uncertainties regarding approvals, timelines and most importantly, uncertainty about the future course of the company, the second offer has been withdrawn.

One option

The builder sent an email to the residents of towers D, E, F and G, which were declared unsafe, saying it was withdrawing the offer to rebuild the flats due to lack of interest. Moneycontrol reviewed a copy of the email.

“Since not a single person has so far accepted the terms of our option II, we have decided to withdraw that offer. The Gurgaon administration is accordingly being informed. Please be informed that as of right now only option I is open… We will be happy to entertain anymore flat owners who are interested to accept that. The full and final payments will be made on first cum first serve basis. We request you to kindly inform all the flat owners of our decision,” the developer said in the email to the Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association.

The residents criticised the move and termed it “contempt” of court.

“It is a matter of record in the Supreme Court and the case is sub judice. So withdrawal of option two has to be done through the Supreme Court. This letter (email) amounts to contempt of court,” said Vikram Gambhir, a resident of tower D.

A resident who did not wish to be identified told Moneycontrol that there are 236 flat owners in towers D, E, F and G and about 50 of them have chosen option I, while many residents were contemplating taking up the second option.

“The only issue due to which residents were apprehensive was non-payment of rent. Residents were ready for the second option provided the builder pays rent to the affected homebuyers during the reconstruction of the flats. But now that option is unavailable. It is cheating homebuyers,” the resident said.