Chintels Paradiso: Administration seeks written response from builder over residents’ settlement concerns

Chintels Paradiso

Residents of Chintels Paradiso housing complex on June 8 raised issues pertaining to handover of keys after payment of 10 percent of the settlement, which they have been opposing. In a meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, the residents also demanded payment of settlement amount in full, and not in parts.

The ADC has asked the developer - Chintels India - to submit written clarifications on these issues and also directed to expedite the settlement process, officials said.

Rakesh Hooda, president Chintels Paradiso RWA, said, “Residents of towers E and F are not willing to hand over keys of flats on payment of 10 percent of the total payable amount. We demand that keys will be handed over to the builder at the time of last payment. The total settlement amount should be paid in full and not in parts as suggested by the builder. Additionally, the total payable amount should be mentioned clearly in the agreement along with payment plan to pay full amount. Without these assurance, people cannot sign agreement.”

He added that residents of towers E and F will not vacate their flats until these demands are met.

Hitesh Meena, ADC Gurugram, said that all concerns of residents were noted and the developer has been directed to give their submission in written towards these concerns. The builder has also been directed to expedite the process of settlement.

A portion of the tower D had collapsed in February 2022, killing two women. Towers E and F Also declared unsafe to live in February this year by IIT Delhi.

Also Read: Chintels Paradiso case: One more tower of the housing complex declared ‘unsafe for living’ by safety audit report

There was no immediate response from the developer on the above development. The report will be updated after receiving a response.