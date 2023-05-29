Chintels Paradiso case: Flat owners in towers E, F asked to get interior evaluation done in a week

Chintels Paradiso

Haryana's Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has asked the residents of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Sector 109 in Gurugram to get the interior evaluation of their flats done in one week so that the settlement process can be expedited, officials said.

A portion of the tower D had collapsed in February 2022, killing two women.

Officials said it is the last opportunity for the residents to get the evaluation done, so that the amount can be included in the final settlement offer.

There will be no extension of the deadline and the firms engaged in the evaluation work have been asked to submit their report in two weeks.

Towers D, E and F were declared unsafe for habitation and the administration issued orders for the evacuation. The district administration had in November 2022 ordered the demolition of tower D.

According to the Chintels Paradiso Resident Welfare Association (RWA), there are 116 flat owners in towers E and F of the condominium.

Rakesh Hooda, president of the Chintels Paradiso RWA, said: “As many as 96 flat owners have already got the work done. Only 20 homebuyers are yet to complete the process.”

He said some of the flat owners are NRIs, hence the delay. They have been informed about the development, he said.

Hooda said that the builder has agreed to pay the cost of interiors, along with stamp duty and the basic rate as the final settlement cost to the affected residents.

Residents of towers E and F, who are yet to evacuate their flats, have demanded time till July 31 to vacate their homes.

Chintels India offer

In April 2023, Chintels India offered to either pay an all-inclusive price of Rs 6,500 per square foot (on the super built-up area), plus stamp duty paid by the flat owners, along with the cost of interior work.

Else, Chintels India said, it would get the property repaired or rebuilt by some reputed contractor, as per the technical requirements of CSIR-CBRI (Central Building Research Institute), and hand over possession within 36 months from the date of receipt of all necessary approvals. However, residents opting for the latter would have to pay Rs 1,000 psf as construction costs have increased.

There was no immediate response from the developer on the above development. The report will be updated after receiving a response.